Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

