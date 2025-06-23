RZcoin Price Reaches $38.61 (RZ)

RZcoin (RZ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $92.25 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RZcoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RZcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $38.61 or 0.00038028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RZcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,433.12 or 0.99898479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101,362.95 or 0.99912794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

RZcoin Token Profile

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RZcoin is coin.rz.game. The official message board for RZcoin is coin.rz.game/blog.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 38.40251402 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,932.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RZcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RZcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RZcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.