Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $234.72 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

