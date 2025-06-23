Staked USD0 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $282.27 (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Staked USD0 has a total market cap of $282.27 and $4.20 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Staked USD0 Profile

Staked USD0’s genesis date was May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 566,683,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 566,647,290.77904911. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.92279145 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,654,834.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

