iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

