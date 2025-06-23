SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,072,000 after acquiring an additional 487,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.