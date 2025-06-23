EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 266,697 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 75,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGNG opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $464.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.88.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

