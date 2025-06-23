Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.66 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

