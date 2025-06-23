Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 48,028 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.