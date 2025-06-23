Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Boosted by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

CGGR opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

