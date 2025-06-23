Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,404,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,194,000 after purchasing an additional 349,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,253,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

