Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $377.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

