iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Increased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 261,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 371,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IEMG stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.