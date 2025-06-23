International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Card Establishment and BGSF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 BGSF 0 0 1 0 3.00

BGSF has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given BGSF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A BGSF -1.22% -3.96% -2.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Card Establishment and BGSF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares International Card Establishment and BGSF”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BGSF $272.50 million 0.24 -$3.34 million ($0.31) -18.63

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BGSF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of BGSF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BGSF beats International Card Establishment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

