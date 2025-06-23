Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 261,611 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $39,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

