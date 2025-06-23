Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.16.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

