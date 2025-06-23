Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.7% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $182.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

