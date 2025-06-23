Lake Street Capital Lowers Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $2.00

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Outdoor

Outdoor Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.34. 137,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $5,214,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 545,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Outdoor by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 79,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 645,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.