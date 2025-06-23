Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) vs. SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Head to Head Survey

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Pine Valley Mining (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Pine Valley Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.94 billion 0.35 $95.90 million $1.09 7.35 Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -0.04

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pine Valley Mining. Pine Valley Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SunCoke Energy and Pine Valley Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pine Valley Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.20%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Pine Valley Mining.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Pine Valley Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 4.95% 13.40% 5.61% Pine Valley Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Pine Valley Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property. It has operations in Japan, Korea, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

