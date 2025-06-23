Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.02, with a volume of 14200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.7%

Dexterra Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dexterra Group

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Litchfield sold 18,692 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$160,564.28. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

