lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $219.97 and last traded at $224.22, with a volume of 1332314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.18.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

