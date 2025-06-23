iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Breakthru Advisory Services LLC

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.6% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.66. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

