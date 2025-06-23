Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.31. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5958 per share. This represents a yield of 19.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

