Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.31. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,315 shares.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 1.3%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BigBear.ai Poised to Benefit as Palantir Dominates AI Defense
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Kroger Stock Confirms Buy Signal as Uptrend Gains Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.