Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Increased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.3%

PANW stock opened at $199.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares in the company, valued at $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

