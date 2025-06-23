Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $8,645,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $289.33 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

