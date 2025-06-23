Contrasting Techprecision (TPCS) & The Competition

Volatility & Risk

Techprecision has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techprecision’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Techprecision and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Techprecision alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Techprecision $31.59 million -$7.04 million -4.28 Techprecision Competitors $2.03 billion $107.04 million 5.52

Techprecision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Techprecision. Techprecision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.5% of Techprecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Techprecision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “METAL PROC&FABR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Techprecision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techprecision -24.07% -97.70% -23.19% Techprecision Competitors -12.33% -35.54% 1.38%

Summary

Techprecision peers beat Techprecision on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Techprecision

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Techprecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techprecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.