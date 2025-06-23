Head to Head Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 13.49% -1,070.57% 8.58% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $959.27 million 1.68 $144.30 million $2.74 14.46 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C N/A N/A N/A $0.27 296.15

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

