Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

