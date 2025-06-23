Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.36 and last traded at $118.31, with a volume of 4083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.27.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia



Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Featured Stories

