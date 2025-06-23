Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 151445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

