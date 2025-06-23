Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

