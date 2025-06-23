Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.23. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,295 shares changing hands.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.91.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

