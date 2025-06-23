Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $20.92 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $417.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.65. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
