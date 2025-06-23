Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.39. 160,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.20, a PEG ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,760 shares of company stock worth $3,208,869. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,453,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,642 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

