Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

