Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 721 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.