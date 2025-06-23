Richard Roth Buys 31,250 Shares of Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH) Stock

Oxford Technology VCT 2 (LON:OXH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Roth purchased 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,187.50 ($2,936.64).
- On Friday, June 20th, Richard Roth acquired 7,000 shares of Oxford Technology VCT 2 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £420 ($563.83).
Oxford Technology VCT 2 stock remained flat at GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.17. Oxford Technology VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.16).
Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.
