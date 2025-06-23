Laura Flowerdew Buys 31 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($201.42).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Laura Flowerdew bought 30 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($199.76).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PNN traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 491.60 ($6.60). 106,088,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -138.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 383 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 691 ($9.28).

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group ( LON:PNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,715.11%.

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

