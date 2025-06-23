Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $864,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.86. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

