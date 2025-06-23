Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 194,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 809,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

CMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 642.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 915,983 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after buying an additional 652,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 426,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $822.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

