Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after buying an additional 2,452,492 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,122,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,849 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 913,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

