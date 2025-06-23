Cabana LLC Acquires Shares of 2,489 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.