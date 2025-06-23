DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $228.51, with a volume of 1451485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total transaction of $266,788.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,559 shares of company stock worth $66,306,707. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,031,000 after purchasing an additional 641,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

