Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases 319,363 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 319,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,373,260.90 ($885,974.77).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.
About MFF Capital Investments
