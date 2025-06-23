Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases 319,363 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 319,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.30 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,373,260.90 ($885,974.77).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

