Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.
