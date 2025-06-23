Continuum Advisory LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $231.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

