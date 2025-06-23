Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 203,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 848,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of -1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3,326.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 188.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

