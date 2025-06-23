Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.89. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,419 shares changing hands.

PALAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

