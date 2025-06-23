Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.98 and last traded at $175.43. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.96.

Moog Trading Down 3.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

