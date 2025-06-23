Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.65 and a 200 day moving average of $379.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

